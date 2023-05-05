RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — In front of their hometown crowd of Caniacs, the Carolina Hurricanes made it a 2-0 series lead in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Heading into the second period, the game was scoreless with fans on edge waiting for the first big siren. Once they got started, they just kept on coming.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi got the flow going with the Canes’ first two goals, back-to-back within three minutes. His first goal came when he took pass alone on the right side, then skated in to the dot before firing a shot that went under Schmid’s right arm and grazed his ribs before finding the net at the 1:35 mark. Captain Jordan Staal also netted one to solidify the strong 3-0 lead.

Just 16 seconds before the second intermission of the night, Martin Necas made it a 4-goal lead.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) celebrates with teammate Martin Necas (88) after scoring during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the New Jersey Devils in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

While the Devils’ Miles Woods managed to net one near the start of the third period, the Canes ran away with the victory with two more goals, one from team hypeman Jordan Martinook and left wing Stefan Noesen.

The Devils return home to host Game 3 on Sunday, facing an 0-2 hole for the second straight best-of-seven series. They lost the first two games at home by 5-1 scores in the first round against the New York Rangers before rallying to advance with Monday’s Game 7 clincher.

This time, they’ve been outscored 11-2 through two games.