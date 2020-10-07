‘Canes draft Seth Jarvis 13th overall, adding to organization’s impressive forward group

The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal by Andrei Svechnikov during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes drafted Seth Jarvis 13th overall Tuesday in the NHL Entry Draft.

Jarvis, in 58 games with the Portland Winterhawks last season, had 42 goals and 98 points — a massive step forward from 39 points the year before. He was the second-highest scorer in the Western Hockey League. Scouts say he can skate at NHL level and describe his style as “direct.”

With the pick, the ‘Canes added to a group of forward prospects already regarded by many as the best in the NHL. Youngsters Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas have already earned roster spots at 20 and 21 years old, respectively.

Adding Jarvis to the organization also bolsters the team’s future at the center position. In the pipeline, Carolina has the likes of Ryan Suzuki (28th overall, 2019), Patrik Puistola (73rd overall, 2019), and Dominik Bokk (25th overall, 2018). Among those three, though, Suzuki is the only prospect besides Jarvis who projects to possibly play at center at the NHL level.

At the beginning of the draft, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the league was targeting Jan. 1, 2021 as the start date for the season.