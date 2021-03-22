‘Canes end losing skid with shutout win over Columbus

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 04: Brady Skjei #76 of the Carolina Hurricanes tries to catch an airborne puck against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on February 04, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Hurricanes 6-4. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WNCN) – Carolina shutout Columbus Monday night, 3-0, to end a three-game losing streak. The Hurricanes had lost twice to the Blue Jackets in that skid — once in overtime and once in a shootout.

Brady Skjei opened the scoring midway through the first period with his first goal as a Hurricane. Sebastian Aho’s wrist shot rebounded off of Joonas Korpisalo’s pad and right to Skjei in the right faceoff dot.

The ‘Canes scored twice more in 2 minutes and 19 seconds. Jesper Fast tipped home Brett Pesce’s blast from the point. Shortly after, Aho and Martin Necas passed back and forth on a rush before Necas rifled a one-timer past Korpisalo.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 19 stops for the shutout.

Carolina will play again in Columbus on Thursday before returning home to host Tampa Bay on Saturday.