Canes’ Ethan Bear surprises young hockey player with new equipment

REGINA, Canada (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes acquired defenseman Ethan Bear from the Oilers in the off-season.

And now after helping out one young hockey player – he may already be a fan favorite.

Ethan Bear (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Jocelyne Kinistino was about to pull her 12-year-old son, Lionel Kenny, out of the Ethan Bear Hockey Camp in Canada and told the camp coordinator that Lionel didn’t have any equipment.

“They asked me, ‘what does he need?’ And we said, ‘we don’t have anything to start off with because we lost everything,’” said Kinistino.

The camp coordinator happened to be Bear’s mother.

She said they could help get Lionel some skates.

Jocelyn Kinistino was expecting used skates, but when Bear asked them to meet him at a sporting goods store, they were in for a big surprise.

“They started suiting him up. He just didn’t care. He said grab whatever you want. It was like Christmas,” she added.

The freshly acquired Hurricanes defenseman not only took care of the rest of Lionel’s camp fees, but he also bought him all brand new equipment.

“I felt happy like they wanted me to play hockey,” said Lionel.

“We were driving home and I was crying just really happy for my son. And I look over and he was crying too because he just couldn’t believe it.”