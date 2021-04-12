‘Canes fall short in Staal’s 1,000th game

RALEIGH, NC – FEBRUARY 06: Carolina Hurricanes Center Jordan Staal (11)during the 1st period of the Carolina Hurricanes game versus the Philadelphia Flyers on February 06, 2018, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hurricanes came up short, 3-1, as Detroit spoiled captain Jordan Staal’s 1,000th career game.

After two scoreless periods, Detroit got the ball rolling on playing spoiler by scoring two goals about two minutes apart in the early stages of the first period. Adam Erne broke the deadlock before Filip Zadina cashed in on the power play.

Carolina was able to get one back with a bit more than six minutes to play in regulation. Nino Niederreiter was in tight and blasted the puck off the bar and past Jonathan Bernier. Staal, who won the faceoff cleanly to begin the play, picked up an assist on the goal.

That was the only one the ‘Canes would get past Bernier, though. Valtteri Filpula won a foot race to a puck and set up Sam Gagner to score on an empty net, giving the Red Wings some insurance with less than a minute left.

Bernier made 37 saves to carry Detroit to the win. James Reimer made 27 stops in his first start since April 1.

The ‘Canes will return to action Thursday as they host Nashville for a two-game set. After Monday’s loss, Carolina and Tampa Bay are tied atop the Central Division. Each has 58 points through 41 games. Florida sits beneath them on 46 points with one more game played.