RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hockey fans couldn’t escape the black and red jerseys that packed the parking lot at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Wednesday evening.

“Our defense is more stacked than ever. We are back with a vengeance this year, so I feel like something is going to happen,” said Hurricanes fan Jack Richardson.

Richardson made the trip up from Charlotte. He said he couldn’t miss the Carolina Hurricanes season opener.

“Just the excitement that they have on the ice. The building and the fans,” Hurricanes fan Sherry Hollcraft described.

Hollcraft and her husband Bill didn’t miss it either. Just like they didn’t miss the team’s first game back in 1997.

“The first two years they played in Greensboro because this place wasn’t built yet. So far, 41 times there in two years. That’s a good trip,” mentioned Bill Hollcraft.

Some tailgaters showed up at PNC hours before doors opened.

Steven Jackson thought the season opener would be a great time to bring family and friends together.

“It’s a fun environment. A lot of fun to get the family and friends out here to get excited about the season. We wouldn’t miss it,” he said.

Before the puck dropped inside the PNC, Lindsey Foster’s family got a quick game in during the tailgate.

They’re optimistic that the Canes will hold up the Stanley Cup trophy at the end of the season.

“I’m just really excited about the season. To highlight some of our new players. To be able to bring unity into our team,” Foster stated.

The Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-1.