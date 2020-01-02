‘Canes forward Haula, wife lose unborn daughter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Hurricanes forward Erik Haula and his wife Kristen announced Wednesday that they lost their unborn child.

“At our ultrasound on Monday our sweet baby girl had lost her strong heartbeat,” Kristen Haula wrote on Instagram.

“Mommy and Daddy know she is being taken care of in heaven,” she continued.

The couple announced the pregnancy in early November.

“While it may be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel on some days going forward, and some may be harder than others to understand why this happened, the complete joy & excitement she has brought to us and those who love her will be with us forever,” the post said.

The Hurricanes acquired Erik Haula from the Golden Knights during the offseason. He has played just 21 games this season due to a nagging knee injury. He missed all but 15 games last year with a knee injury, as well.

Haula’s offensive production has still been strong with 11 goals and 17 points in those 21 outings.

Carolina hosts Washington on Friday.

