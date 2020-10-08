‘Canes forward Justin Williams retires

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 03: Justin Williams #14 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on January 03, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Hurricane Justin Williams announced his retirement Thursday, reported Hockey Night in Canada’s Eliotte Friedman.

Williams, who helped lead the ‘Canes to the franchise’s only Stanley Cup in 2006, returned from a sabbatical and re-signed with the team in January.

“Thank you everyone as I retire from hockey,” Williams wrote in a statement.

The 39-year-old played the last three seasons of his career in Raleigh. He was drafted 28th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2000. He was traded to Carolina in January 2004, then signed a one-year deal for the 2005-06 championship season. He posted a career-high 76 points that year

Williams was then traded to Los Angeles in March 2009. He won two Stanley Cups with the Kings and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the 2014 postseason.

He played a pair of seasons in Washington, winning back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies, before signing with the ‘Canes as a free agent in 2017.