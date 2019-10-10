‘Canes forward Martinook to miss up to 2 months after surgery to repair core muscle

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) celebrates his third goal of the game against the Florida Panthers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook will miss six to eight weeks after he undergoes surgery Friday to repair a core muscle, according to an announcement from the team.

Martinook was named an alternate captain prior to Carolina’s preseason finale. He finished last season with a career-best 15 goals in 82 games. He also had four assists in 10 playoff games as the Hurricanes made it to the Eastern Conference Final.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound forward was traded to Carolina on May 3, 2018.

In light of the injury, the ‘Canes recalled Julien Gauthier on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 226-pound power forward had 41 points in 75 AHL games last season, helping the Charlotte Checkers to a championship. He impressed in the preseason and has two goals in two games with the Checkers this season.

The Hurricanes will host the New York Islanders Friday at 7:30 p.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now