‘Canes forwards Aho, Jarvis, members of team training staff placed in COVID protocol

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes watches his shot from the point during a 2-0 Hurricanes win over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on October 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

VANCOUVER (WNCN) – Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and members of the Carolina Hurricanes training staff were placed into the team’s COVID-19 protocol and will remain in Vancouver, the team announced Monday evening.

The Hurricanes didn’t say how long the two players and training staff members will have to remain in Vancouver.

Jarvis assisted on Martin Necas’ third-period goal in a 2-1 loss Sunday night in Vancouver. He played 16:12 in the loss. Aho didn’t play due to an undisclosed illness. In the past four games, the team has only scored one goal that either Jarvis or Aho didn’t contribute to.

In the last four games the Canes have only had one goal that Aho or Jarvis did not contribute to…tough break for Carolina. https://t.co/rckxfUIssg — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) December 13, 2021

The ‘Canes are scheduled to play in Minnesota on Tuesday.

Carolina previously dealt with COVID-19 issues when defensemen Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo were placed in the league’s protocol. They were cleared to play but unable to travel to Canada due to the country’s quarantine rules.