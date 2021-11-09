‘Canes get back in win column with OT win in Tampa

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ondrej Palat (18) of Czech Republic, battles against Carolina Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teravainen (86), of Finland, for a puck under the pad of goaltender Frederik Andersen, of Denmark, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA (WNCN) – Martin Necas’ goal got the Hurricanes back in the win column Tuesday night in Tampa.

Necas’ goal came at the 3:26 mark of the sudden-death period to give Carolina a 2-1 win. The ‘Canes were coming off their first defeat of the season over the weekend.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring 9 minutes into the first period. That was the only tally of the game until Teuvo Teravainen scored on the power play midway through the third. The ‘Canes worked the puck around the perimeter and down to Vincent Trocheck, who dished it across the front of the goal for an easy one-timer by Teravainen.

Carolina held the Lightning to 18 shots in the win and won 64 percent of faceoffs.

Frederik Andersen stopped 17 shots in the win.

The ‘Canes return home Friday to host Philadelphia. They’ll turn around and host St. Louis the following night.