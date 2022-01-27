‘Canes get late equalizer from Niederreiter on the way to shootout win in Ottawa

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) and center Martin Necas (88) speak to Hurricanes emergency goalie David Ayres as he takes the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA (WNCN) – Carolina endured stretches of offensive dominance by Ottawa and got a late tying goal on their way to a shootout win Thursday night.

After a scoreless first period, Derek Stepan netted his sixth of the season early in the second to get the Hurricanes on the board. However, Nick Paul equalized for the Senators exactly 2 minutes later.

Alex Formenton scored 5:50 into the third period to give the hosts the lead. It took Nino Niederreiter tucking in a rebound with 3:22 left in regulation to force overtime.

After putting 15 shots on goaltender Matt Murray in the first period, the ‘Canes mustered just 13 shots on goal in the second and third periods combined. Meanwhile, Ottawa put 20 shots on Frederik Andersen in the second period alone.

Andersen made 37 saves in the win.

It was the second game in a row that required extra hockey. The ‘Canes beat Vegas in overtime, 4-3, on Tuesday. They’ll return home to host New Jersey on Saturday when they look to avenge a 7-4 loss last week.