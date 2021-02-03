‘Canes goalie Mrazek has surgery on thumb; return timetable unclear

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes watches the puck during the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on December 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek underwent surgery on his right thumb, the team announced Wednesday.

A timetable for Mrazek’s return will be “determined in the coming days,” the team said.

Mrazek left early in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars after teammate Max McCormick crashed into the net.

Prior to the injury, Mrazek had two wins in three starts. He had a .955 save percentage and 0.99 goals-against average — both of which were best in the NHL.

James Reimer stepped in and won the weekend’s two clashes with the Stars before backstopping the ‘Canes to a shootout win in Chicago on Tuesday.