‘Canes goalie Nedeljkovic finalist for NHL rookie of the year

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) blocks a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was named one of three finalists for the NHL’s Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s rookie of the year, the team announced Thursday.

Nedeljkovic was joined by Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov and Dallas’ Jason Robertson.

The 25-year-old goaltender is the third player in the franchise’s history to be named a finalist for the Calder Trophy. Sylvain Turgeon, playing for the Hartford Whalers, made the cut in 1984. Jeff Skinner in 2011 became the only player in franchise history to win it.

Nedeljkovic made 23 starts in the abbreviated 56-game season. In that span, he posted a 15-5-3 record with a 1.90 goals-against average, .932 save percentage, and had three shutouts. He led all NHL netminders (minimum 15 games played) in both GAA and save percentage.

After helping backstop the ‘Canes to the top spot in the Central Division, Nedeljkovic started the first eight playoff games in net. He has a 2.18 GAA and .920 save percentage as the ‘Canes find themselves down 2-0 in their series against Tampa Bay after beating Nashville in six games in the first round.

Carolina travels to Tampa Bay Thursday for Game 3 of the series against the Lightning.