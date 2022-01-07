‘Canes happy to be back in action after COVID ravages schedule

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov, second right, is congratulated on his goal by teammates Vincent Trocheck, center, Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Ethan Bear (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes will play for the first time in six days Friday night when the Calgary Flames come to town.

Games have been few and far between for the Hurricanes as the pandemic has wreaked havoc on their schedule. Carolina has played just two games in the past 19 days.

“The schedule hasn’t been ideal the last couple of weeks,” said Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast. “You’ve just got to take it day by day and have the right mindset. I think last year was a pretty hectic schedule, too, so I think we know what to expect.”

When the ‘Canes have played, they’ve taken care of business. Carolina is riding a four-game winning streak and has won eight of its last nine contests.

“It’s all about team effort,” Sebastian Aho explained. “We have that depth. We have six, seven good defensemen and we have four lines that can score.”

And that depth is sure to be tested down the road. The ‘Canes have already had six games postponed. Those games will eventually have to be sprinkled into an already jam-packed schedule.

“It remains to be seen where these games get put,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “I’m assuming they’re going to jam them more in that time off where we had that three-week period (Olympic break).

“Common sense says that’s where that will happen, but I’m sure there will be some weird scheduling going on just based on buildings and other teams and stuff, so we’ll tackle that one when we get it.”

For now, the ‘Canes are just happy to have a game.