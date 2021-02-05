Canes hire former captain Justin Williams as special advisor

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 03: Justin Williams #14 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on January 03, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Justin Williams, who spent two stints as a Carolina Hurricanes player was hired as a Special Advisor to General Manager Don Waddell.

Williams, 39, retired from playing professionally on Oct. 8, 2020. He recorded 797 points (320g, 477a) in 1,264 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, Flyers, Kings, and Capitals.

Williams is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, winning titles with Carolina in 2006 and Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014.

He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2014, awarded to the most valuable player during the playoffs.

“Justin has been a major part of the culture change that we’ve undergone here,” said Waddell. “We’re thrilled to add someone with his experience to our front office.”

The 6-foot-1, 184-pound forward tallied 316 points (128g, 188a) in 449 career games with the Hurricanes, ranking sixth in team history (since relocation) in goals and assists and eighth in points.

He is one of nine players in NHL history to score 100 goals and win the Stanley Cup with two different franchises.

Williams was named the 16th captain in franchise history on Sept. 13, 2018. He played in 162 career NHL playoff games, registering 102 points (41g, 61a). He recorded 15 points (7g, 8a) in nine career Game 7s, which is the most career Game 7 points by any player in NHL history. Williams’ teams posted an 8-1 record in Game 7s.