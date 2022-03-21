RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes signed young forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an eight-year contract extension worth an average of $4.82 million per season, the team announced Monday.

Kotkaniemi was drafted third overall by Montreal in 2018 — one pick after the ‘Canes selected Andrei Svechnikov. Three years later, Carolina snatched him away from the Canadiens via an offer sheet for a one-year, $6.1 million contract. As compensation, Montreal received Carolina’s first- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft.

The 21-year-old forward had 34 points in 79 games for Montreal as a rookie. He split his next season between the NHL and AHL, then finished 2021 with 20 points in 56 games.

Kotkaniemi has 23 points in 59 games with the ‘Canes this season and has already matched his career best of 11 goals.

“Jesperi has shown us just how high his ceiling can be through his skill and work ethic, and that he is a great fit with our young core,” Carolina General Manager Don Waddell said. “He is still just 21 years old, and we are confident his role in our organization will continue to expand in the years to come.”

The extension also means that Carolina has a mostly-young forward group of Sebastian Aho, Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jarvis, and Jordan Martinook locked up for at least two more seasons after this. The ‘Canes also have defensemen Jaccob Slavin, Brett Pesce, and Brady Skjei signed through 2024.