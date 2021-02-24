‘Canes lose consecutive games for 1st time this season, 3-0 to Lightning

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Andrei Svechnikov #37 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates after a shoot in during a 2-0 Hurricanes win over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on October 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WNCN) – A pair of first-period goals and a 25-save shutout from Andrei Vasilevskiy was enough for Tampa Bay to hand Carolina a 3-0 loss, marking the first time this season the Hurricanes have been defeated twice in a row.

Ross Colton scored his first career goal less than seven minutes in. Blake Coleman doubled the Lightning’s lead on the power play late in the first.

Barclay Goodrow scored on an open net with 35 seconds to play.

The ‘Canes were unsuccessful on their two power-play attempts. Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov combined for seven shots on goal. Jaccob Slavin had a team-high five shots on Vasilevskiy.

“Against a team of that caliber, you’re going to have to do it the right way the whole time,” Slavin said.

Carolina lost to the Bolts on Monday, 4-2. The two have split the first four of their meetings this season. They’ll play again Thursday at 7 p.m. in Tampa.