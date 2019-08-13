‘Canes name Muzzatti as new goaltending coach

RIGA, LATVIA – MAY 10: Jason Muzzatti the Italian Goaltender looks on dejectedly as his team head to defeat during the IIHF World Championship preliminary match between Italy and Ukraine at Skonto Arena on May 10, 2006 in Riga, Latvia. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina announced Jason Muzzatti as its new goaltending coach after Mike Bales’ resignation on June 12.

Muzzatti spent the last four years as the goaltending coach at Michigan State University. He ranked second all-time for wins (83) recorded by a Spartan goalie. He and Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour were teammates during the 1988-89 season at Michigan State.

Muzzatti was drafted 21st overall by the Calgary Flames in the 1988 draft. He appeared in 61 games in the NHL and played a total of 16 professional seasons.

“Jason brings a wealth of experience as a former NHL goaltender and a coach at multiple levels,” said general manager Don Waddell. “We believe he will fit in well in our coaches’ office and form strong relationships with our netminders.”

The Hurricanes will open the preseason at Tampa Bay on Sept. 17. The regular season begins Oct. 3 when Montreal visits Raleigh.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now