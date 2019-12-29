‘Canes open 7-game homestand with 6-4 win over Capitals

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 19: Warren Foegele #13 and Andrei Svechnikov #37 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate goal by Svechnikov against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period at the Pepsi Center on December 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes snapped out of a three-game losing streak and kickstarted a seven-game homestand Saturday with a 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals.

The ‘Canes built a 2-0 lead after a Lucas Wallmark tap-in on the power-play midway through the first period, then a Warren Foegele strike eight seconds into the second period.

Every time Washington scored to cut its deficit to one goal, Carolina would reply promptly with a tally to restore the two-goal cushion. Nic Dowd scored on an odd-man rush 3:26 into the second to make it 2-1 only for Dougie Hamilton to bury a feed from Foegele on a 2-on-1 less than two minutes later.

Alex Ovechkin blasted his patented power-play one-timer to pull within a goal midway through the second. Foegele answered with a shorthanded goal a bit more than three minutes later to make it 4-2.

Evgeny Kuznetsov then notched the Capitals’ second power-play goal of the game by tucking the puck between Mrazek’s legs. Martin Necas scored a minute and 20 seconds later to make it 5-3.

Andrei Svechnikov sealed the deal with an empty-net goal with 4:02 left to play. Radko Gudas scored on a slapshot from the point with 1:13 left, but it was too late for the visitors.

Wallmark’s game-opening marker extended his career-long point streak to six games. He has four goals and four assists in that span.

The Capitals return to Raleigh on Friday. Before that, the ‘Canes will host Montreal on Tuesday.