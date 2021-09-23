‘Canes open camp with many new faces on the ice

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Training camp at PNC Arena looks a little different this year. The Hurricanes organization made a lot of moves in the offseason, so there are plenty of new faces on the ice getting acclimated to each other and head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

“It’s just a lot of introductory stuff. A lot of guys haven’t seen any of this of how we’re doing so I expect it to be a little rough. But overall, it’s day one. I thought it was alright,” Brind’Amour said.

Some notable newcomers are forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who the ‘Canes acquired via offer sheet from Montreal; defenseman Tony DeAngelo; and another blue-liner Ethan Bear, who the ‘Canes received in exchange for Warren Foegele in a trade with Edmonton.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about Carolina coming in, and once I got traded here, a lot of guys reached out. And as a new guy coming in, that’s all you can ask for,” Bear said.

A big storyline the season comes in the crease. A new tandem of goalies, Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen, are both new to Raleigh but were already familiar with the culture and expectations of the Hurricanes.

“You see how these guys work out, how they practice. What they do on the ice, off the ice. So you just try to match that level,” Raanta said.

Andersen added: “Overall, a good culture. I think that’s some of the first things I heard when I first got here. Just looking forward to learning what it means to be a Carolina Hurricane with the culture here and to add to it.”

As this squad works towards finding its new identity in training camp, the goal remains the same: win the Stanley Cup.

The Hurricanes host the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday to open up the NHL preseason.