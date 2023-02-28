RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired forward Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a prospect.

In a swap of players from Finland announced Tuesday, the Hurricanes picked up a winger who is familiar with current star Sebastian Aho.

Puljujarvi and Aho were linemates on the Finnish team that won the gold medal in the 2016 World Junior Championship.

The 24-year-old Puljujarvi has 51 goals and 61 assists in 317 career NHL games with the Oilers, and also has played 163 games in Finland’s top professional league.

The Hurricanes sent Patrik Puistola to Edmonton. Puistola, 22, also is spending this season in the top league in Finland and was drafted by Carolina in the third round in 2019.

The NHL’s trade deadline is Friday.