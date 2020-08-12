Canes playoff game postponed as Blue Jackets, Lightning settle OT battle

Carolina Hurricanes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal by Andrei Svechnikov during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What was supposed to be Game One between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been postponed until Wednesday.

The Canes and Bruins were set to be on the ice at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets contest went into its fifth overtime, causing the NHL to make a change.

The Canes will now play at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports
Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories