‘Canes release 2021-22 schedule, will open at home vs. New York Islanders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes will open the 2021-22 regular season at home with the New York Islanders on Oct. 14, the team announced Thursday.

The ‘Canes will then hit the road for a three-game swing before returning to PNC Arena for the first of four homestands lasting four games.

Their longest road trip is six games. It begins Nov. 16 in Vegas, goes through California, to Seattle for the first time on Nov. 24, and concludes in Philadelphia on Nov. 26. Carolina also has a five-game swing mostly through western Canada that begins in Winnipeg on Dec. 7 and ends in Minnesota on Dec. 14.

The Kraken make their first trip to Raleigh on March 6.

The ‘Canes play two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay three times — twice in Tampa and once in Raleigh on March 22.

The schedule features 14 sets of back-to-back games.

Carolina’s last home game is against New Jersey on April 28. The next night in Pittsburgh is the team’s regular-season finale.

The NHL is returning to its divisional alignment from the 2019-20 season with the ‘Canes playing in the Metropolitan. After last season’s abbreviated season due to the pandemic, the mid-October start is a little more than a week later than the usual first week of October. The April 29 end date is about three weeks later than normal.