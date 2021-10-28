‘Canes remain perfect with shutout win over Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter celebrates his goal during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes knocked off a Boston Bruins team Thursday that has had their number to extend their undefeated start to the season.

The ‘Canes went into Thursday having lost 10 of their last 11 meetings with the Bruins, including eight losses in nine playoff games between the two. This time around, though, Carolina handled the Bruins in a 3-0 win.

The Hurricanes endured an early surge from the visiting Bruins before Tony DeAngelo’s first goal with the club gave them a 1-0 lead with less than 5 minutes to go in the first period.

In the second period, Nino Niederreiter chucked a pass to the front of the net on a power play only for it to deflect off a Boston player and into the net. That pushed Carolina’s lead to 2-0 with 6:25 left in the period.

Andrei Svechnikov scored on an empty net with less than 30 seconds left to put the game away.

Frederik Andersen stopped all 33 shots he faced for his first shutout with the ‘Canes.

More impressively, the Hurricanes held Boston to just one shot on goal in five power plays. That included a 5-on-3 opportunity for a Bruins man-advantage unit consisting of David Pasternak, Taylor Hall, and Brad Marchand.