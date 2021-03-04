‘Canes run away in 3rd period as fans return to PNC Arena after more than a year

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 04: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings stand for the National Anthem prior to their game at PNC Arena on March 04, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hurricanes scored three times in the third period on their way to a 5-2 win over Detroit Thursday. The victory sent the first crowd at PNC Arena in more than a year home happy.

Filip Zadina had the visiting Red Wings ahead a little more than midway through the first period, but they took a penalty shortly after scoring. It only took the ‘Canes six seconds to convert on the power play as Andrei Svechnikov lasered a wrist shot, beating Jonathan Bernier on his glove side.

Zadina scored again less than eight minutes into the second. He got to a loose puck on the power play and tucked it in the corner. Svechnikov’s brother, Evgeny, picked up an assist on the goal.

Martin Necas scored with 1:15 left in the period to tie the game before Carolina’s third-period flurry. Jordan Staal scored 45 seconds into the final stanza to put the ‘Canes ahead, then helped set up Jesper Fast about two minutes later to push the lead to 4-2.

Nino Niederreiter scored his 10th of the season on an open net to put the game away with about five minutes to play.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 of 35 shots in the win, which is Carolina’s fourth in a row.

The ‘Canes will get a bit of a breather before they host the Florida Panthers on Sunday.