‘Canes score 3 in 2nd period, Nedeljkovic makes 35 saves in win over Bolts

TAMPA (WNCN) – Carolina scored three goals in the space of 10 minutes in the second period of a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay, avenging an overtime loss to the Lightning from the night before.

After a scoreless first period, Nino Niederreiter broke the deadlock less than 8 minutes into the second. Vincent Trocheck gained the offensive zone along the left wing and dished a backhand pass to Niederreiter, who was trailing the play a bit and wide open in the slot.

About 30 seconds later, Jordan Staal was able to endure repeated checks to the back from Yanni Gourde to get a stick on a long-distance shot from Dougie Hamilton, deflecting it past Andrei Vasilevskiy for the 2-0 lead.

Then, with 3:15 to go before intermission, Morgan Geekie plucked the puck off a Bolts player and found Steven Lorentz streaking to the net.

Brayden Point got one back 18 seconds later to cut Carolina’s lead to 3-1 after two.

Tampa Bay couldn’t beat Alex Nedeljkovic in the third period. Carolina’s young netminder made 35 saves to backstop the ‘Canes to a win that keeps them atop the Central Division.

Jordan Martinook scored on an empty net with 3 seconds left.

The ‘Canes continue their six-game road trip Thursday in Florida with the first of two games against the Panthers, who are also in the mix for the top spot in the division.

