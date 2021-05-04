‘Canes score 4 unanswered on their way to 6-3 win over Blackhawks

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov, center, is congratulated on his goal by teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After spotting the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead in the first period, Carolina scored four goals in a row on the way to a 6-3 win Tuesday night. The victory was the Hurricanes’ second over Chicago in as many days and marked their fifth in a row.

Alex DeBrincat scored a short-handed goal 6:20 into the game before Mike Hardman scored his first career NHL goal to put the visitors ahead by two.

The ‘Canes got on the board less than five minutes into the second period. Morgan Geekie did well to protect the puck as he skated out from behind Chicago’s net before teeing up Nino Niederreiter.

Then, about 10 minutes later, Andrei Svechnikov’s wrist shot from the blue line found its way past Collin Delia to knot the game at 2-2 going into the third.

Svechnikov scored again a little more than 4 minutes into the third period. This time he broke in behind the Chicago defense and beat Delia on a backhand, despite being hooked by a defenseman.

Teuvo Teravainen made it 4-2 when he took a feed from Sebastian Aho, who was skating to the net, and rifled it home. Teravainen also had two assists in the win.

Martin Necas and Niederreiter each scored on an open net to put the game away.

Petr Mrazek made 27 stops on 30 shots.

Carolina and Chicago will meet for a third time in a row on Thursday at PNC Arena.