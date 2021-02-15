‘Canes send Galchenyuk to Toronto for forward prospect, AHL defenseman

MONTREAL, QC – FEBRUARY 04: Alex Galchenyuk #17 of the Ottawa Senators skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at the Bell Centre on February 4, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. The Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes swapped Alex Galchenyuk, who was recently acquired from Ottawa, for a pair of prospects from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The ‘Canes acquired forward Egor Korshkov and defenseman Davis Warsofsky from Toronto. The latter has already been assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, the team said.

Korshkov, 24, had 16 goals and 15 assists in 53 games this season with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of Russia’s KHL. He leads his team in goals and is tied for the team lead in points. He scored a goal in his only appearance for the Maple Leafs.

Warsofsky, 30, has 11 points in 55 career NHL games. At the AHL level, he has 233 points in 454 career games.

Galchenyuk, along with Cedric Pacquette, was acquired over the weekend in a deal that sent Ryan Dzingel to Ottawa.