‘Canes sign defenseman Fleury to 2-year deal

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Haydn Fleury (4) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes signed defenseman Haydn Fleury to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal carries an average annual salary cap hit of $1.3 million.

“Haydn made a huge leap in his development last season and established himself as an everyday NHL defenseman,” said general manager Don Waddell. “He was very dependable late in the regular season and in the playoffs, and we look forward to him continuing his development into an elite NHL defenseman.”

The 24-year-old defenseman was selected seventh overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He has four goals and 19 assists in 132 career games at the NHL level.

Fleury displayed offensive upside with two goals in Carolina’s eight playoff games this past summer. Naturally a lefty, he is versatile in being able to play on either the right or left-handed sides. He should be a mainstay at the NHL level this upcoming season.