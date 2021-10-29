‘Canes spread the goals around in 6-3 win to extend perfect start to 7 in a row

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Steven Lorentz (78) has his shot stopped by Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hurricanes got goals from six different players on their way to a 6-3 win over Chicago Friday night, extending their perfect start to 7-0-0.

The first period saw six goals go in, with four of them being scored by Carolina. The Blackhawks began the scoring a little more than 6 minutes in. Goals from Tony DeAngelo, Jordan Staal, Derek Stepan, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi powered the ‘Canes to a 4-2 lead by the end of the frantic period.

Staal and Stepan’s goals came less than 20 seconds apart.

Antti Raanta, making his first start in net for Carolina, settled in after that. The ‘Canes took control in the second through their big guns — Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov. DeAngelo provided the primary assists for each of their goals.

Alex DeBrincat’s power-play goal cut Carolina’s lead to 6-3 with 11:52 left in the game, but that was as close as the Blackhawks would come.

The Hurricanes were whistled for eight penalties. They killed off 6 of the 8 Chicago man advantages.

The loss leaves Chicago still searching for its first win of the season. Another winless club, Arizona, visits PNC Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday for a matinee game.