‘Canes stay perfect with Andersen backstopping them to win over Maple Leafs

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) watches the puck against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The revenge tour for new Hurricanes players continued Monday night as Frederik Andersen backstopped Carolina to a 4-1 win over his former club, Toronto.

Andersen gave up an early goal to Auston Matthews but ended up making 22 stops in the win, marking their fifth in a row to start the season.

The first period came and went with Matthews’ goal being the difference between the two. The ‘Canes then scored three goals in less than 10 minutes in the second period to take control. Sebastian Aho’s fourth goal of the young campaign kickstarted the barrage.

Steven Lorentz, refusing to give up on a loose puck, forced it through Jack Campbell’s legs on a turn for his first of the year. It proved to be the winner, too.

Nino Niederreiter made it 3-1 with 3:11 left in the middle stanza.

Andrei Svechnikov finished the Maple Leafs with an empty-net goal with 60 ticks left.

The Hurricanes are off for two days before hosting the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks on a back-to-back Thursday and Friday.