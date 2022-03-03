WASHINGTON (WNCN) – The Hurricanes stumbled Thursday night in Washington, losing 4-0 to a Capitals team that had lost six in a row going into the night.

The Capitals dinked Carolina’s league-best penalty kill twice on their way to the win. The first goal came late in the first period. Evgeny Kuznetsov slithered his way into the offensive zone on a power play, drawing another penalty to force the ‘Canes into a 5-on-3 situation.

Kuznetsov beat Frederik Andersen by picking an opening while T.J. Oshie supplied a screen in front.

The hosts doubled their advantage 8:30 into the second. A pretty passing plan deep in the Carolina zone was finished off by rookie defenseman Martin Fehervary. He jumped into the play and beat Andersen from the slot.

Alex Ovechkin made it 3-0 with less than 5 minutes to go until intermission. With the Caps on the power play, Ovechkin found himself open from his favored spot in the faceoff circle and blasted a 98 mph one-timer.

A last-minute goal made it 4-0 when a Dmitry Orlov point shot deflected off of a Carolina defender in front of the goal.

The loss is the second in a row for Carolina after an overtime shortcoming against Detroit. Vitek Vanacek stopped all 36 shots he faced, holding strong as the ‘Canes outshot Washington 17-8 in the third period.

The two teams will square off twice more in the regular season. The NHL also announced Thursday that the Capitals will be the Hurricanes’ opponent in their outdoor game in February 2023.