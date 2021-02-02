‘Canes to welcome 4 players back as they begin 6-game road swing in Chicago

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 17: Teuvo Teravainen #86 and Jordan Martinook #48 of the Carolina Hurricanes talk prior to the face-off against the Boston Bruins during the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 17, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes begin a six-game road swing Tuesday in Chicago. The ‘Canes will welcome back four players who last played two weeks ago in Nashville.

Teuvo Teravainen, Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, and Jaccob Slavin are all expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday after getting released from the NHL COVID-19 protocol list.

“I think it’s going to be a bit tough my first game in awhile,” Teravainen said. “It’s tough to watch the games and you can’t do anything yourself and have to trust your teammates. They did a really good job. They played great.”

Playing on the road can be a bit tricky in the midst of a pandemic. The structures of home give way to situations that are out of your hands.

“There’s always apprehension on the road with what we’re dealing with COVID and stuff,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “You know guys are around each other more and that seems like where most of the teams have their issues.

“There’s always that apprehension, but we’re just focusing on the day-to-day. Try to get through today and then focus on tomorrow.”

One thing Brind’Amour should not have to worry about is effort and execution. The Hurricanes have been sharp on the ice during a four-game winning streak. The players who have been out having taken notice.

“Oh it was awesome,” Slavin said. “I think it speaks to the culture we have here and also to the depth that we have, as well. Guys who stepped in played awesome, they played great hockey and it was awesome to see, awesome to cheer them on. I was super proud to see the way the guys competed.”

Now Slavin will get his chance to compete for the first time in two weeks against a Chicago team battling its own issues. The Blackhawks had five players in the NHL COVID-19 Protocol Lis,t but two players came off earlier today. Their status for tonight’s game is unclear.

Puck drop in Chicago is set for 8 p.m.