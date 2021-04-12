‘Canes trade away Fleury in defensemen swap with Anaheim

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Jani Hakanpaa #28 of the Anaheim Ducks looks on during the first period of a game against the St. Louis Blues at Honda Center on March 01, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hurricanes swapped defensemen with the Anaheim Ducks just before the 3 p.m. cutoff for Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

The trade sent Haydn Fleury to the Ducks in exchange for Jani Hakanpaa and a sixth-round pick.

Hakanpaa, 29, stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 218 pounds, so the ‘Canes are adding to the physicality among their defensive corps with the trade. He ranks third in the league with 168 hits in 41 games.

“Jani is a big, physical defenseman,” said Carolina general manager Don Waddell. “As a right-shot, he will be an ideal partner for an offensive-minded, left-handed blueliner.”

Fleury played 167 games over four seasons in Raleigh. He set career marks last season with four goals and 10 assists in 45 games. He had just one goal and was averaging 13:36 of ice time this season. Carolina picked him seventh overall in the 2014 draft.