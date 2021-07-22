‘Canes trade goalie Nedeljkovic to Detroit for 3rd-round pick, rights to Bernier

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) blocks a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes traded goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, who was a finalist for rookie of the year this past season, to the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced Thursday.

In return, the ‘Canes received the rights to goalie Jonathan Bernier and the No. 94 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

Nedeljkovic was a pending restricted free agent. Shortly after the trade, he signed a two-year deal with the Red Wings worth $3 million per year.

Bernier, 32, is an unrestricted free agent, along with Carolina’s other two netminders from last season — Petr Mrazek and James Reimer.

The 25-year-old Nedeljkovic had a 15-5-3 record in 23 starts last season. His 1.90 goals-against average was a NHL-best for a goaltender with a minimum of 20 games played and he had a .932 overall save percentage.

Additionally, he was one of three finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy, an award honoring the top rookie in the NHL. He was integral to Carolina winning the Central Division and went into the playoffs as the team’s starting goalie.