‘Canes working on plan to get Aho, Jarvis, staff member home from Vancouver before Christmas

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), right wing Sebastian Aho (20) and center Seth Jarvis (24) celebrate after Jarvis scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes went through their morning skate at Xcel Energy Center Arena in Minneapolis some eight hours before their scheduled game versus the Wild on Tuesday night.

Then came the word no one wanted to hear: four more ‘Canes testing positive for COVID-19, forcing the NHL to postpone the contest.

“It’s super frustrating, especially when it happens on the road,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “I don’t know what else we’re supposed to do. Guys are testing all the time, masking up, but it is what it is right now. Everyone’s getting this thing right now.”

Carolina was supposed to get defensemen Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo back from a seven-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols for Tuesday’s game. Unfortunately, on Monday, the team learned that Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis would be out due to the virus.

Those two are stuck in Canada where it is expected that they will have to quarantine for 14 days. The ‘Canes are working on a plan to get them home before that so they won’t have to spend Christmas stuck in a hotel room in Vancouver.

“We are looking at options,” said Hurricanes media relations director Mike Sundheim. “We think we can use one of these medical emergency flight companies to get them out. We have to work through the authorities to see what our options are.”

With four more positive cases, the NHL felt they had no other option than to postpone the Canes-Wild game. Joran Staal, Andrei Svechnikov, Ian Cole, and Steven Lorentz joined Aho and Jarvis in the protocol.

“It’s frustrating,” Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin said just a few hours before the postponement was announced. “It’s the game we’re living in right now and we just got to roll with it.

“This is our adversity right now. It is what it is.”