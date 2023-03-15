RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New numbers in from the Carolina Hurricanes report 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series pumped $13.6 million into the local economy.

Figures released by Visit Raleigh were slightly above the previously projected $12.4 million. The nearly $14 million only accounts for the Sunday game against the Capitals.

The four day jam packed weekend of sports and entertainment generated a total of $20.1 million in local impact according to Visit Raleigh.

The organization came to that figure by lumping spending from the Hurricanes’ home game against the Canadiens on Thursday, Hurricanes FanFest presented by UNC Health and the Hootie & the Blowfish concert on Friday, the Stadium Series game and Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame official fan festival on Saturday along with the men’s basketball game between UNC and NC State on Sunday.

“We could not be prouder of the efforts of so many people in putting on an unforgettable week and weekend in Raleigh,” said Hurricanes Chief Marketing Officer Mike Forman.

Forman said the Carolina Hurricanes brand was on full display to national and global audiences. He thanked funding partners which included the City of Raleigh, Wake County, NC Department of Commerce, Centennial Authority, Visit Raleigh along with NC State and the NHL.

“To the Caniacs – we hope that the Stadium Series game will forever be a lasting memory, and we’re so excited that the rest of the world had the opportunity to see the best fans in the NHL on display at Carter-Finley Stadium,” Forman said.

The Hurricanes beat Capitals in the historic outdoor hockey game 4 to 1. With a reported attendance of 56,961, the NHL is calling the matchup the fastest outdoor game in NHL history to sell out.

“Raleigh was buzzing with activity throughout the entire weekend. We are thrilled with the level of support from our local partners, residents and visitors for the game and all of the ancillary activations that made this a true city-wide experience,” said Dennis Edwards, President & CEO, Visit Raleigh.

At it’s peak, the NHL reported1.5 million viewers tuned in to watch the game. That makes it the most viewed game of the season across all networks. Online merchandise sold online for the game were the highest ever for a stadium series game, the NHL reported.

“Everyone who attended this year’s Stadium Series game knows the impact of this event was tremendous; the excitement and anticipation were palpable all weekend, and the atmosphere in the stadium was just electric. Now we have the total economic impact number to demonstrate it even further,” said NHL Chief Content Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Steve Mayer.