Capitals edge Hurricanes behind Kuznetsov, Eller

Washington Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), of Russia, looks to pass the puck with Carolina Hurricanes’ Joel Edmundson (6) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller each had a goal and an assist, and the Washington Capitals held off the Carolina Hurricanes for a 4-3 win.

Richard Panik and Jakob Vrana also scored for the Capitals, who had dropped two in a row.

Rookie goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 38 shots to win for the 11th time in 13 starts this season.

Washington led 4-1 early in the third period before Carolina rallied on power-play goals by Teuvo Teravainen and Ryan Dzingel.

Samsonov stopped Warren Foegele late in the game to preserve the win.

Jordan Staal also scored for Carolina, which dropped to 2-1-0 on its seven-game homestand.

