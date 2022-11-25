BOSTON, Mass. (WNCN) — Despite two first-period goals to open up a two-goal lead, the Carolina Hurricanes fell in overtime Friday to the Boston Bruins for their fifth straight loss.

Right-winger Stefan Noesen and center Jesper Kotkaniemi both scored on powerplays in the game’s first period approximately nine minutes apart before surrendering back-to-back goals to Boston center David Krejci in the second and third periods to even the score.

While Krejci’s second goal did go to review, it was ruled no goaltender interference to stand with 9:33 to play in regulation after a coach’s challenge.

Then, it was a one-timer top shelf from right-winger David Pastrnak to win it in extra time for the now 18-3 Bruins. Carolina would see itself playing shorthanded in the extra period after it was called for too many men.

The win also sets an NHL record as Boston has now won 12 straight home games to open a season. The mark was originally set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks (11).

The rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs saw the Hurricanes get bounced this time, as Boston netminder Linus Ullmark picked up the win despite exiting the ice early with an injury. Ullmark made 28 saves before leaving in the third period. Backup Jeremy Swayman then came in to make six saves.

Carolina’s Pyotr Kochetkov is dealt another loss after allowing three goals on 41 shots.

Carolina only surpassed Boston in blocked shots (14-3), takeaways (11-7), powerplay goals (2-1) and hits (27-25) in the game.

The Hurricanes will look to avoid a sixth straight loss when they take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday, who were just shut out by the Washington Capitals, 3-0, Friday.