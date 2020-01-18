Carolina drops OT decision to Anaheim for 3rd straight loss

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 03:Brett Pesce #22 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates against the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden on December 03, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sam Steel scored in overtime to hand the Carolina Hurricanes their third loss in a row Friday, 2-1. It leaves them barely hanging on to a playoff spot.

Carolina had lost Monday in Washington then Thursday in Columbus.

The ‘Canes are in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division with 57 points, meaning they’re currently in the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Columbus and Philadelphia are both a point back with as many games played. Florida is two points back with two games in hand.

Sebastian Aho struck first about four minutes into the first period, but Erik Gudbranson drew even with less than two minutes to go before intermissions.

Ryan Miller and James Reimer made a combined 60 saves in the game as the two teams went scoreless through the second and third periods.

Friday marked Carolina’s first outing since All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton was sidelined indefinitely with a broken leg. He had surgery on it earlier in the day.

The ‘Canes host the New York Islanders on Sunday at 5 p.m. The Islanders will be playing their second game in as many days after a Saturday matinee in Washington. Carolina is 4-9-0 against divisional opponents.

