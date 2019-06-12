Carolina goalie coach Mike Bales resigns

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Scott Darling reaches out to cover the puck while Haydn Fleury, rear, looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Philadelphia, PA. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes say goaltending coach Mike Bales has resigned.

General manager Don Waddell announced the move Wednesday.

The 47-year-old Bales spent two years with the Hurricanes. This season, the goaltending tandem of Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney helped the Hurricanes reach the playoffs for the first time in a decade and advance to the Eastern Conference final.

Carolina tied for seventh in the league during the regular season, allowing an average of 2.69 goals.

