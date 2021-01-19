Carolina Hurricanes game versus Nashville Predators postponed due to COVID-19

The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal by Andrei Svechnikov during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WNCN) — The second leg of a back-to-back set between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators will be canceled due to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the NHL, the game will be postponed “out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts”.

A shorthanded goal got Carolina off and running for a three-goal third period in a 4-2 win over Nashville on Monday.

The two teams were set to play tonight at 8 p.m. and the NHL has not announced when the game will be made up.

The ‘Canes will play its next six games at home. The Predators are scheduled to visit PNC Arena on March 9.