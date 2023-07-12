MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes hosted a camp Wednesday for athletes with disabilities at Invisalign Arena.

Members of the Hurricanes Sled Hockey team and the Triangle Special Hockey team taught the NHL players how sled hockey works while practicing with them for nearly an hour.

Kelly Jacobi is the manager of the Hurricanes Sled Hockey team and her son, Tyler, was born with spina bifida. She tells CBS 17 it’s special to see these athletes defy the odds.

“Especially when we were told that we couldn’t, so it’s just kind of proving you wrong, a little bit of spite but it gets the fire going and it inspires us to do more and reach as many people as we can,” Jacobi said.

The ‘Canes players said it’s also special for them to see the skills from these athletes.

“It’s cool for us to see them out there working hard, having fun and showing us what they can do,” said Massimo Rizzo, ‘Canes forward.

Jacobi said the Hurricanes Sled Hockey team has 60 to 70 participants and they compete across the region.