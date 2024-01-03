RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Don Waddell, president and general manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes announced Wednesday that the organization has purchased the Backyard Bistro restaurant near PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The purchase comes as city officials plan to make a destination sports and entertainment district in the area.

Backyard Bistro is less than half a mile away from PNC Arena, opening the door for a potential sportsbook should the Carolina Hurricanes want to put it there.

Under the new state sports wagering law, in-person sportsbooks can be put inside a professional sports arena or at another location less than half a mile away under the same ownership.

“Backyard Bistro has been serving Hurricanes fans and NC State fans for almost 15 years,” said Waddell. “While we have been partners for a while, it felt like the right time to officially bring Backyard Bistro into the Canes family.”

Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon told CBS 17 in December that development for a sports and entertainment district around the arena is in the works, including music venues, stores, offices, hotels, and even rental homes.

Backyard Bisto, a full-service restaurant and bar, is a short walk from PNC Arena. The restaurant opened back in April 2009.

Though under a new owner, award-winning Chef Joe Lumbrazo will continue to oversee all culinary operations, according toa news release. The restaurant will also remain the home of the live radio show Canes Corner hosted by Hurricanes Play-by-Play Announcer Mike Maniscalco.