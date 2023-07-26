RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Sebastian Aho to an eight-year, $78 million contract extension., the team announced Wednesday.

“Sebastian has developed into one of the best two-way centers in hockey,” said Don Waddell, president and general manager of the Hurricanes. “He’s a tremendous leader on and off the ice who sets a great example for our younger players. We’re grateful that he’s decided to stay in Carolina for the foreseeable future.”

The 26-year-old Aho registered 67 points in 75 regular season games with the Hurricanes in 2022-23 and added 12 points in 15 games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has tallied 468 points in 520 career regular season games, all with Carolina.

He is tied with Eric Staal for the most career shorthanded goals in franchise history (16), and he has also scored a franchise-record nine career overtime goals. Aho ranks fifth in franchise history in goals and points, and his four 30-goal seasons trail only Eric Staal (5) for the most in franchise history.

The Rauma, Finland, native was drafted 35th overall by the Hurricanes in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.