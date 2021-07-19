Carolina Hurricanes release 2021 exhibition schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes released the team’s four-game exhibition schedule for the upcoming season.
The Canes will face playoff foes the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators with two of those games being played at PNC Arena.
- Tue. Sept. 28 Tampa Bay 7 p.m. PNC Arena
- Fri. Oct. 1 at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. Amalie Arena
- Tue. Oct. 5 Nashville 7 p.m. PNC Arena
- Sat. Oct. 9 at Nashville 8 p.m. Bridgestone Arena
The Canes knocked the Preds out of postseason play before being eliminated from the 2021 playoffs by the Lightning.