Carolina Hurricanes release 2021 exhibition schedule

July 16 2021 04:00 pm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes released the team’s four-game exhibition schedule for the upcoming season.

The Canes will face playoff foes the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators with two of those games being played at PNC Arena.

  • Tue. Sept. 28 Tampa Bay 7 p.m. PNC Arena
  • Fri. Oct. 1 at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. Amalie Arena
  • Tue. Oct. 5 Nashville 7 p.m. PNC Arena
  • Sat. Oct. 9 at Nashville 8 p.m. Bridgestone Arena

The Canes knocked the Preds out of postseason play before being eliminated from the 2021 playoffs by the Lightning.

