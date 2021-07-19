Carolina Hurricanes release 2021 exhibition schedule

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes released the team’s four-game exhibition schedule for the upcoming season.

The Canes will face playoff foes the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators with two of those games being played at PNC Arena.

Tue. Sept. 28 Tampa Bay 7 p.m. PNC Arena

Fri. Oct. 1 at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. Amalie Arena

Tue. Oct. 5 Nashville 7 p.m. PNC Arena

Sat. Oct. 9 at Nashville 8 p.m. Bridgestone Arena

The Canes knocked the Preds out of postseason play before being eliminated from the 2021 playoffs by the Lightning.