RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Hockey League unveiled the upcoming regular season schedule on Tuesday, and fans for the Carolina Hurricanes are already planning their homestands and road trips.

The Hurricanes are set to open the 2023-24 regular season against the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Carolina is beginning the season at home for the sixth time in the last seven years.

Marquee home matchups include when the Hurricanes face off against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh on Dec. 19.

The Florida Panthers, the team who eliminated the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, will also come into town on Feb. 22 and March 13.

The Hurricanes’ schedule features three home stretches of five games, including a season-long six-game homestand from Jan. 6 to Jan. 21.

Click here to check out the entire schedule.