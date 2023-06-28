RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After hours of waiting, the Carolina Hurricanes selected forward Bradly Nadeau with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday night.

With the Penticton Vees out of the British Columbia Hockey League, Nadeau finished the 2022-23 season with 45 goals and 68 assists for 113 points, resulting in him receiving the league’s Most Valuable Player honors.

He won back-to-back league championships with Penticton, recording 59 points (28 goals, 31 assists) in 34 postseason games.

Nadeau plans to suit up for the University of Maine this upcoming season.