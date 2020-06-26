Carolina Hurricanes to hold voluntary skates next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes will begin holding voluntary skates at PNC Arena next week, according to the team.

Tuesday, June 30, will be the day that any players interested in taking part in small-group training at PNC Arena will be able to do so.

All sessions will be closed to the media and the public, the team said in a release.

The voluntary skates are in compliance with Phase 2 of the National Hockey League’s “Return to Play Plan.” All players and staff who come out to PNC Arena on Tuesday will be tested for COVID-19 before beginning team activities, according to the release.

The team is expecting 16 players to participate during next Tuesday’s voluntary training session. The team will be divided into two groups as per Phase 2 guidelines.

According to the release, “PNC Arena has undergone extensive cleaning during the NHL’s pause, and will proceed with enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts as the Hurricanes progress through the NHL’s Return to Play Plan.”

The release also states that the team encourages “everyone to continue thoroughly washing their hands, follow social distancing protocols, and wear a face covering when in public places.”

The NHL announced in May that the league will abandon the rest of the season and instead head straight to a 24-team playoff if and when the season resumes. No restart date has been set at this point.